Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire off FM 59. The fire was estimated at 40 acres around 5 p.m. Firefighters are currently using a technique called a "back burn," which is to set a controlled fire to eliminate the fuel in the path of a wildfire to slow it down until the Texas Fire Service plane can arrive with water for an airdrop.
Around 3 p.m., county officials called for an evacuation of County Road 1200 from the 9400 to 1100 block, and Private Roads 5207 and 5203. Officials also closed FM 59 from CR 1119 down to Becks Chapel Road.
Evacuation areas are set up at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center and the Cross Roads ISD gym.
Agencies now fighting the fire include the County Fire Marshal, Texas Fire Service, Sheriff's Office, Pct. 1, EMS, and fire departments from Southside, Malakoff, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Trinidad, Bethel Cayuga, Baxter, North 19, Murchison, Bradford, and Athens.
