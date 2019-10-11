This year, the Palestine Firefighters Association and friends celebrates its tenth anniversary in its Fright Night production.
The event kicks off next weekend and will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1.
Each year, the Palestine Firefighters Association's Fright Night creates a new haunting adventure inside the old garment factory, 3600 W. Oak Street, in Palestine in an effort to raise money for local food pantries. The idea is to “scare out hunger.”
Tickets are $15, or $10 for visitors with two canned food items to donate to the local food bank.
All funds are used in the association's numerous charitable campaigns.
The Fright Night haunted house never disappoints, keeping people coming back for more, year-after-year. In Halloweens past, those fearless enough to enter this house of horror encountered clowns, zombies, dolls, a morgue, an electric chamber, hazardous waste, cemetery, test facilities and other ghoulish apparitions.
The firemen and their family and friends go all out finding new and creative ways to scare crowds each year.
Throughout the 36,000 square-foot building awaits several theme rooms and creatures. A new year, means new rooms, new layouts, new creatures.
The parking lot provides plenty of space, and actors even entertain in the waiting area.
Parents must accompany children 12 years old or under.
For more information, check out the Palestine Fright Night Facebook page.
