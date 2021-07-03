Fireworks have been a part of Independence Day celebrations since the beginning.
The Smithsonian has a letter from John Adams to his wife, written on July 2, 1776, two days before the signing of the Declaration of Independence in which he said he believed a massive celebration was in order and that the festivities should include “illuminations,” also known as fireworks. Adams got his wish and the rest is history.
Here are some other fun facts about fireworks:
• Fireworks date as far back as the seventh century, beginning in China. Early fireworks were created with only three ingredients: saltpeter, sulphur and charcoal. Italians were actually behind fireworks having distinct colors, as well as the first aerial shells.
• China is the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks in the world. Ninety percent of all fireworks come from China.
• Sparklers can burn as hot as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and account for 41% of the emergency room firework injuries. Sparklers account for 79% of injuries to children under 5 years of age.
• Fireworks require three main components: an oxidizer, a fuel and a chemical mixture to create the color. When exposed to fire, the oxidizer breaks the chemical bonds in the fuel, which releases the energy stores in the bonds.
• The colors in fireworks are a result of burning different metal elements. When different elements burn, they produce different colors. For example, barium burns green, sodium burns yellow and lithium and strontium burn red. Blue is the hardest color to make. While they have mastered red, green, orange and white, no one has found the perfect chemistry to make bright blue.
• Pyrotechnics can create specific firework sounds. Aluminum or iron flakes are used to create hissing or sizzling sounds and titanium powder creates loud blasts.
• Due to logistical delays and a shortage of black powder and lift charge powder, firework production will be limited this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.