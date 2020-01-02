Palestine Regional Medical Center on Wednesday welcomed its first baby of 2020: Jax Taylor Moore. Jax entered the world on New Year's Day at 3:27 p.m., weighing in at a healthy 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length
Jax is the first child for Kaitlyn Green, 23, and Brett Moore, 21.
Green was induced Monday, welcoming her son after two days of labor. No other mothers were in labor, as Green had no competition for becoming Palestine hospital's first delivery in 2020, PRMC's labor and delivery staff reported.
Jax’s parents much appreciated the gifts from local businesses --- all part of the Fist Baby Project, including a car seat and diaper bag donated by Sheriff candidate Jeff Taylor and his wife, Trisha; a crib and mattress donated by Walmart Supercenter, diapers donated by Appliance Sales and Service, a baby bathtub from TruCare Living Center, and several baskets of baby items.
“This is so nice,” Green said. “We didn’t expect this at all.”
Other donors included the Co-Ed Shop, Crockett Road Church of Christ – Children’s Bible Hour Group, Hospice of East Texas, Hospice Plus, the Rotary Club of Palestine, The Sunshine Guild, and Texas Workforce Commission.
The First Baby Project is an initiative of the hospital's volunteer organization, the Sunshine Guild. Volunteer Diane Davis, chairperson of First Baby of the Year project, contacted local businesses and asked for donations.
“We try to make sure the first baby is welcomed into the world in a special way,” PMRC Volunteer Coordinator Carey Trahan, said. “They are special and will always hold the title of ‘Baby New Year’ for that year at PRMC.”
Davis, who volunteers at PRMC one day a week, contacted businesses for one month prior to the New Year. She has served as a volunteer with the Sunshine Guild for two years.
The Sunshine Guild has 36 volunteers, performing community outreach programs, customer care, patient transport, gift shop operations, fundraising for healthcare scholarships, and other projects.
The Guild also gave every baby born at PRMC in December an engraved baby spoon.
The Guild recently appointed new officers for 2020: Martha Parrish, president; Patti Jennings, vice-president; Becky Mitchell, recording secretary; Zeta Robeson, treasurer; and Helen Stafford, corresponding secretary.
