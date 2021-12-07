Though Santa and his elves are wearing masks this year, the Polar Express is once again hosting thousands of passengers for a fun experience. The dome and presidential class tickets, up to $100 each, are already sold out, but coach class tickets still offer an entertaining ride for almost half the cost.
Though some differences exist between the dome and coach class rides, both offer similar experiences. Here’s a brief comparison of the dome and coach class rides and what visitors can expect.
After arriving at the park, passengers can walk to the station or ride a bus to the depot where there’s an even sidewalk accessible to people with disabilities.
Tickets and signage are printed clearly so train cars and seats are easy to find. The walk to the coach class cars is a little further but provides a larger tour of the train and park, which are beautifully trimmed and decorated.
The dome car offers a smooth, luxurious ride with great views of the night sky, providing a special view of the North Pole. The coach class is a little bumpier but also offers large windows with a clear view and can open to allow fresh air.
More refreshments and beverages are available in the presidential and dome classes, for an extra charge, but all passengers receive the same complimentary cookie and cup of hot cocoa. Dome and presidential class cars have tables and polar express mugs come complimentary with the higher-priced tickets.
Coach cars have original Pullman seats that easily reverse directions so groups of three or four can face each other while sitting comfortably together.
With roughly 80 people in each coach car, there isn’t room for social distancing but the open windows allow fresh air to flow through while chefs display oversized copies of The Polar Express picture book by Chris Van Allsburg and serve hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies.
The improved sound system provides a more theatrical experience. The words of the story and the songs were clearly heard by almost everyone on board. Many people sang along or even danced to the music joyfully, following the chefs’ lead.
Two children in the coach class said they liked riding the Polar Express and shared their thoughts.
Avery Patton, 10, said she likes the cookies and seeing Santa.
Samuel James, also 10, said he likes the food and drinks and enjoys being on the train with his family.
The North Pole display at the Rusk station looks the same no matter which car one rides. Passengers enjoy watching the elves dance on the lawn and everyone peers out the window at them.
After arriving at the North Pole, everyone waits patiently and cheers when Santa and the elves enter the train wearing their face masks. Even so, many children recognize Santa and smile broadly when he hands them a silver bell.
The trip back to Palestine is equally as fun, as chefs dance and clap energetically while many passengers sing to the lively Christmas tunes such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Let It Snow” and “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
The Polar Express was a fun, first-class experience for everyone.
For information about the Polar ExpressTM call 855-632-7729 or visit www.texasstaterailroad.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.