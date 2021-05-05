Railyard Customs & Collisions has a night of fun planned for its’ First Friday car event, set for this Friday evening with hot rods, pinatas and a Tyler Stokes’ concert.
First Friday at Railyard’s are a free event where the community can gather to talk hot rods, bikes and hangout. This is their fourth time hosting it.
“This Friday, we’re going to focus on welcoming more rides and bikes for the public to come see,” said Ryan Ripley, Railyard owner. “We’re going to have a couple of pinatas for people to take a whack at and there will be prizes inside. However, it’s going to be difficult to win.”
Last month, Railyard raised $8,000 for the family of State Trooper Chad Walker, a childhood friend of Ripley’s who was killed in the line of duty. This month’s event will also be a fundraiser for the Dustin Rodgers family.
Dustin Rodgers, 28, of Elkhart and a mechanic with the city of Palestine, was traveling on Spring and Magnolia Streets in a truck with this wife and children, when he was shot in the torso. His 6 year-old-son also suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
Both were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where Rodgers later died from his injuries. The couples’ son was treated, released and is now in recovery.
Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. This case is still under investigation.
“We work with people who work for the city and this is our community, and we want our community to be safe,” Ripley said. “We want to help this family during their time of need.”
Both cash and check donations will be accepted. Checks should be made out to Kayla Rodgers.
There will be classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles on display as well as tacos, margaritas and pinatas.
“As always, you can expect the best cars, trucks and bikes to be on display,” Ripley said. “There will be free margaritas while they last, and we’ll have free first Friday souvenir cups.”
The First Friday at Railyard’s event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, May 7 at Railyard Customs & Collisions located at 701. E. Newman St. in Palestine. The event is free to the public. All ages are welcome. Tyler Stokes will play until 10 p.m.
