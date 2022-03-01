ELKHART – What is a park without a playground? That was the question asked two years ago by Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy. Since that time, she, along with a list of others in the community, have worked tirelessly to keep the project of a City Park for Elkhart alive.
The first part is now complete. New playground equipment was recently installed and is ready for community children to enjoy.
Built on the current park, with baseball fields and pavilions used by residents and the Elkhart Youth Athletic Association, the new park areas will develop in stages. The first stage, a playground for children, was estimated to cost roughly $20,000.
“After fundraising for two years and receiving a $10,000 grant from Union Pacific, the city was finally able to move forward on providing playground equipment for the park,” McCoy said. “The playground equipment was funded 100% by donations and the Union Pacific grant.”
Now that the playground is completed, McCoy said the next phase will include a walking-trail, and eventually even more children's playground equipment.
Mayor McCoy had a list of people she wanted to thank for their efforts.
“A special thanks to Sunshine Alcorta for orchestrating the assembly of the equipment, Keep Elkhart Beautiful for teaming with me in the grant process, and employees that helped in researching equipment,” McCoy said. “Elkhart Elementary counselor, Mrs. Susan Trim, is heading up a project with the children to help raise funds to purchase additional pieces of equipment. It will be exciting to see what they pick out.”
If anyone is interested in sponsoring a bench, trash receptacles or any other items for the park, call Elkhart City Hall at 903-764-5657, or email Mayor Jennifer McCoy at mayor@cityofelkharttx.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.