Responding to COVID-19, First Resource Center is changing how it delivers food, effective this week.
Effective Tuesday, clients will be served using a “drive-thru” delivery system, Chairman of the Board Kurt Sohn said. To protect clients and staff, the center is taking steps to limit interaction and physical contact in distributing food.
“Instead of having clients come in and select food from our pantry, we will collect information on what they would like to have us provide in the parking lot, go in to the facility, fill the order, and then bring it out to the client.
“We’ll do all the running. We just ask clients to be patient as we undertake this new delivery method.”
First Resource Center, a non-profit food pantry, serves clients throughout Anderson County. Each month the center helps support more than 330 families.
The center has notified staff that, if they feel ill or have any COVID-19 symptoms, such as dry cough, fever, or body aches, they should not come to work, until cleared by a physician.
The resource center currently needs volunteer truck drivers, orders takers, order processors, and runners for 4-16 hours a week. “If you are willing to serve, we can always use the help,” Sohn said.
If interested, call 903-731-9270. First Resource Center, 801 N. Sycamore St. in Palestine, opens from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Tuesday through Friday.
