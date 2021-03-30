First Resource Center’s produce drop will occur a week later than usual due to the Good Friday holiday.
East Texas Food Bank, which delivers the monthly produce drop, moved the date to Friday, April 9 due to its holiday closure. However, FRC will remain open to fulfill client orders between 9 to 11:45 a.m. according to its regular schedule.
“We accepted the proposed date change and will have the produce drop April 9 starting around 6:30 a.m.,” said Kurt Sohn, FRC Board Chairman. “Please mark your calendars.”
The produce drop is available to all residents of Anderson County regardless of income or eligibility, and identification is not required. Produce items vary according to the season and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Last month’s produce drop drew 287 families, some of whom began queueing their vehicles at 4:30 a.m. in a line that extended back to Palestine Avenue.
The truck had enough produce for all families that came, but vehicles that lined up later received a smaller variety. Sohn advises clients to line up by 6:30 a.m.
“We try to encourage people to come early rather than later,” Sohn said. “Some things run out
if you get there late.”
ETFB supplies food and produce to partner nonprofit organizations in 26 counties in the East Texas region. According to the ETFB website, supplies come from “a variety of sources: area food drives, growers, packers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, restaurants, grocery store chains and USDA.”
The 18 wheeler brings unexpected items each month, and FRC volunteers don’t know what’s in the truck until it arrives. Volunteers ask clients how many people are in their family, then distribute an assortment of produce according to the family’s size.
“Some cars have representatives of more than one family,” said Blinda Craig, FRC Director.
FRC changed pick-up protocols one year ago at the onset of the pandemic requiring people to drive up in vehicles instead of parking their cars and pushing carts through a line.
Sohn said the center will continue using the new pick-up method during the produce drop after the pandemic ends.
“People can sit in their cars comfortably,” Sohn said. “It’s much more efficient.”
FRC purchases 7,000 to 9,000 pounds of goods from ETFB each month at a cost of $3,000 to feed roughly 330 families in Anderson County. Items purchased at ETFB include meats, canned goods, fruit, baking mixes, and pasta.
Prospective clients can apply for FRC’s needs-based services from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Friday at 801 N. Sycamore St.
The center accepts donations by mail at First Resource Center, PO Box 4366, Palestine, TX 75801-4366. Call 903-731-9270 for information.
