Due to the July 4, holiday, First Resource Center has cancelled its produce pick-up Friday.
“The East Texas Food Bank will not be providing First Resource Center with our monthly produce drop this week,” said Kurt Sohn, chairman of the board. “First Resource Center will, however. maintain regular pantry hours on Friday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. for our regular clients to pick up their normal distribution of food and staple goods.”
This Friday’s pantry is open for first-time clients, and for clients whose last name starts with a “D.”
The next produce drop from the East Texas Food Bank will be Aug. 3.
First Resource Center has continued to serve the needs of our community throughout the coronavirus pandemic, providing food to almost 500 families each month in Anderson County through its food pantry programs.
In a typical month, the center purchases and distributes $3,700 of food from the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler, but additional donations from grocery stores, food distributors, and people have increased their supply and helped to meet the community’s growing needs.
In response to COVID-19, First Resource Center initiated a non-contact drive-through service in March to protect volunteers and clients from COVID-19. Clients drive into the parking lot, call the center, and make requests by phone. A volunteer places the food inside each client’s vehicle.
Anyone wanting to donate, should mail the donation to First Resource Center, PO Box 4366, Palestine, TX 75801-4366. Gifts. are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.