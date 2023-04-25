Volunteer firefighters are once again showing their skills by frying up some of the best catfish in East Texas.
The 84 East Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Fundraiser and Fish Fry from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 29 at the station on ACR 385. Take the second entrance at Circle R Lake in Palestine and follow the signs on Highway 84 to get a taste for yourself.
“All proceeds will be used for the department’s operational budget, fire school training for members and equipment,” said Tanya Fox, 84 East VFD Assistant Fire Chief. “This is typically our biggest fundraiser of the year. We actually catch our own catfish to fry.”
The 84 East VFD, founded in 1982, covers 120-square miles, providing mutual aid to surrounding departments.
For a minimum contribution of $12 per plate, hungry donors will receive fried catfish, coleslaw, beans, tater tots, hushpuppies, trimmings, desserts and drinks.
Dine-in and carry-out options are both available.
Donations of desserts are requested and greatly appreciated.
Please call the following volunteers to place your order in advance: Tiffany Bell at 903-723-0291 or Tanya Fox at 903-724-2610.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 84 East Volunteer Fire Department, 207 Sherry Lane, Palestine, Texas 75803.
