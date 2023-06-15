Fish Fry Fundraiser for Frankston family

A fish fry fundraisers is being held in memory of Aaron Henderson to benefit his five children.
Henderson and his girlfriend were killed in May when a tree fell on their home during a severe storm.
The fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. until they sell out Saturday, July 15 at the Frankston City Square Park.
Fried fish plates will be sold for $10 each and will include fish, beans, french fries, hushpuppies and dessert. Snow cones will be sold for $3. There will also be a gun raffle. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
For those who would like to help, but can’t make the fundraiser, an account has been set up in Aaron Henderson’s name for his children at Austin Bank.
