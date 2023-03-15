The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will be hosting lots of fun events over the next month and they hope you will join them.
During Spring Break, bring the family out to enjoy all the TFFC has to offer like aquaria exhibits, state-of-the-art production hatchery stocks, dive shows, and an interpretive wetlands trail.
On March 17, anyone who catches their first fish will receive an extra prize given alongside the first fish certificate packet.
On April 1, celebrate all things fishing on Fishing Fools Day at the TFFC. The event will be kicked off with a family fun run at 10 a.m. with a special route up the hatchery ponds and down the wetlands land trail.
Pre-register for the fun run by March 16 to get a free t-shirt and towel. Registration will be available on April 1 starting at 9 a.m., but t-shirts will not be available. Register the entire family and children 12 and under will receive a discounted rate.
Fishing Fools Day will allow first-timers to learn the basics, long-time fishermen a chance to try something new like fly or bow fishing, and others a chance to practice their skills in the casting obstacle course. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about Inland Fisheries techniques such as electrofishing and the fish they are hoping to catch.
Tacos Perez and Tom's Coffee will also be onsite selling food and coffee for visitors.
Join the TFFC for the first Deaf Day and Picnic which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Entry is $2.50 and includes fishing, dive show, and tram tour. Tyler Junior College will have ASL interpreters on site all day. Bring your own picnic to enjoy.
Volunteers are always needed in various areas at TFFC including at the Anglers Pavilion assisting those fishing, interpretive volunteers who help with the educational programs, special event volunteers mostly for Saturday needs, exhibit volunteers who assist the aquatic exhibits team behind-the-scenes, and more. For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.tpwd.samaritan.com.
For details on these highlighted events and more about the TFFC, visit them on facebook at TexasFreshwaterFisheriesCenter, at their location 5550 FM 2495, Athens, or call them at 903-676-2277.
