The Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum houses many relics of Frankston’s past and is worth a visit any time of year. Visitors can see curiosities such as an electric blue band uniform, a former school mascot image and retired military uniforms worn by hometown heroes.
The white two-story structure was originally a courthouse located where the Methodist church stands today on Weldon Street. The old building was leaning to one side and was rebuilt in 1952.
Fitzgerald, a retired teacher, was the Frankston Depot Library’s first director when it opened in 1981 after the building was rehabilitated as part of the city’s 1976 bicentennial project.
Sabrina Carter is the library’s current director. She said in addition to the library, Fitzgerald was also responsible for establishing the museum.
“She paid $1 for the building and wanted to open a museum,” Carter said.
With a grant obtained from the Hunt Oil Company, Fitzgerald moved the museum to its current location next to the library on Railroad Street.
The town’s first post office box, on display at the museum, has less than two dozen slots and still shows some of the original townspeoples’ names. Antiques used in business and industry also include an antique typewriter and cash register.
There are also many artifacts from domestic life: quilts, an antique stove and washing machine and even an antique toilet.
Frankston’s past is shown in several museum exhibits. One display shows memorabilia, photos and newspaper clippings from a historic train wreck.
The museum is also somewhat of a collection area for items important to current residents or too meaningful to discard.
“Downstairs has really neat antiques and people donate stuff all the time,” said Library Assistant Jessica Brooke.
The second floor is off limits and serves as a storage area for books sold at Square Fair, set this year for Saturday Oct. 8. The town’s annual fall festival and art walk on the last Saturday in April are the only two days the museum’s front doors are open.
Visitors can see the museum during the library’s operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum’s front door is usually locked so tours are available by request at the library. Admission is free.
For information call 903-876-4463 or visit the library’s website at www.frankstondepotlibrary.org.
