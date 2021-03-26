The Anderson County Criminal District Attorney’s office assisted members of the McLennan County Human Trafficking Task Force this week with the arrests of five men seeking to engage in sexual relations with children and adults.
Jerry Hodge and Ruben Vigil both of Palestine were arrested and charged with Felony Prostitution of an individual under the age of 18.
Charles Hart of Grapeland, Charles McClarty of Flint and William Rogers of Palestine were arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Prostitution of an adult.
The training conducted by the McLennan County Human Trafficking Task Force has enabled DA Investigators with the opportunity to further train law enforcement agencies in Anderson County on human trafficking cases.
“Due to the impact that these types of cases have on our community and our children, having an additional investigative tool will be beneficial,” stated Allyson Mitchell, Anderson County Criminal District Attorney. “We must do all that we can to further protect our children from predators.”
