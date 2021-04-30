Five years ago, on April 30 a flood took the lives of six people and pulled the community together to support those who lost loved ones, homes and businesses.
“In my mind, it was the worst event to happen to our community since the 1987 tornado,” said Mayor Steve Presley. “That storm lead the city to implement many changes.”
The April 30 flooding event caught many off guard, including the city of Palestine.
Debris, foliage, tree branches and limbs blocking the flow of water through storm drains was the biggest contributing factor that lead to the actual flooding of Timber Drive.
“Now our city crews get out and check those areas around town prior to storms to ensure our community’s safety,” Presley said. “We researched every angle of the causes leading up to the flooding and the problems that occurred during the rescues and addressed them to ensure we don’t make the same mistakes again.”
In the aftermath, the city realized that there was a lot of unnecessary confusion because the city did not have a cohesive flood plan for its emergency crews and law enforcement agencies, nor adequate training. Many of the crews raised funds and invested in the purchase of high water rescue equipment as a direct result. They also undergo training and run high-water emergency rescue scenarios annually.
Another problem the city faced during the April 30, 2016 flood was the emergency command system going down. Now the city has an emergency backup generator to make sure this never happens again.
The night of the horrible flood began with a steady rain.
Around 2:26 a.m. the area was hit with 7.78 inches of rain in the main storm cell of the flash flood.
The deluge of water overwhelmed the city.
Seven homes were evacuated on Timber Drive, 22 homes sustained major flood damage and 18 took minor damage. Approximately 50 residents were displaced and forced to stay with friends, family or in local hotels.
In the Old Town Hollow, four businesses were submerged when two cars were carried into a storm drain by rushing water, blocking and backing up the flow of water.
Beyond that, cemeteries, parks and roads throughout the community experienced massive washouts.
The dead included Giovanni Oliva, 30, Lenda Asberry, 64, Jamonicka Johnson, 6, Von Anthony Johnson Jr., 7, Devonte Asberry, 8, and Venetia Asberry, 9.
These individuals were all honored in a community memorial service.
The children were also memorialized at their schools with ceremonies and balloon releases.
In the aftermath, residents would spend months trying to rebuild, restore and overcome what the waters took from them.
In a little under a month, businesses in the Hollow were beginning to reopen.
“It was a terrible event that no one would have thought could ever happen,” said Viral Gandhi, owner the The Shelton Gin, a business damaged in the flood. “The loss of life was tragic and far outweighs the property damage we suffered.”
The Shelton Gin was only closed for a week.
“We thought thought it would be even longer, but the community came together and really helped out and a week after having four feet of water in the Gin we were able to open up again for business,” Gandhi said. “I don't believe I will ever see something like this in Palestine again in my lifetime.”
After three months, homeowners on Timber Drive were slowly able to go back to their houses.
Timber Drive residents received FEMA and Salvation Army assistance to help repair their homes, but a few homeowners said more was needed.
Garland Wilson fixed his own home.
“They gave me something,” he said. “It wasn't enough, but it helped out.”
Wilson said he had to replace everything in his home from floor to ceiling, including all his appliances, furniture and bathroom fixtures.
“It took four months for us to get back in our home, with me working on it night and day,” Wilson said. “But it wasn’t completely finished when we moved back in. It was about a year before I had finished all the renovations. It was like a completely new home when I was done.”
Wilson also lost his classic cars and had to completely rebuild his prized classic truck.
Five years later, Wilson still gets nervous during thunderstorms and heavy rains.
“When we get heavy rain, I get up and start checking things out, making sure the water is not rising again on Timber Drive,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, many families did not return to Timber Drive. Today, there are five new families located there, including at the address where the Asberrys lived.
A block party was held in September 2016 for the residents of 11 homes on Timber Drive, once they returned to their homes.
In October 2016, the Palestine City Council honored the first responders for their roll in rescues on April 30.
By the end of 2016, in just under eight months, the city had recovered. Five years later, all the businesses that were affected are back and stronger than ever.
