Nearly 100 residents, including Anderson County Sheriff-elect Rudy Flores, urged the city manager and council to make interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow the next top cop.
“This seems to be an easy decision,” Mark Davis, chairman of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, told council members.
“Harcrow lives in the community; he has the respect of the community and his fellow officers. He intends to stay. He's not trying to build his resume – he’s trying to build a department we can all be proud of.”
Harcrow, a lifetime Palestine resident and former assistant chief under former Chief Andy Harvey, was appointed interim chief when Harvey resigned in October. Nearly six later, the city has neither tapped Harcrow for the permanent job, nor has it sought an outside candidate.
By City Charter, the city manager appoints the police chief, and the city council approves, or disapproves, the appointment.
Flores called Harcrow the only logical choice.
“Chief Harcrow and I already have a good working relationship,” he said. “To have the sheriff and police chief working together can only benefit residents.
Mayor Steve Presley said Tuesday the city doesn't have a timetable for filling the police chief's job.
“The city manager (Leslie Cloer) makes the appointment,” he said. “When the time is right, she'll make a very prudent decision.”
Presley said Harcrow has done a fine job and has “great community support,” including that of the incoming sheriff
“That carries a lot of weight,” Presley said. “Plus, District Attorney Allyson Mitchell also spoke up for Mark [Harcrow]. To have a D.A. and sheriff with good working relationships with the police chief means crimes will be solved and prosecuted that much faster.”
Harcrow earns just over $85,000 a year as interim chief. Harvey earned roughly $110,000 a year.
Harcrow called the show of support “very humbling.”
“It’s a dream for me to be able to serve my hometown,” he said.
“This isn’t about me, but about the efforts PPD officers and staff put in every day.”
Ditrict 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan told the Herald-Press he’s usually favors multiple candidates, but said Harcrow has shown he's up to the job.
“I’ve never seen a whole community, and an entire department rally around one individual before,” Mitchell said. “That speaks volumes. Everyone is standing behind Chief Harcrow.”
