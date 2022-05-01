Anderson County Master Gardeners admired one of the area’s most diverse and plentiful floral landscapes Thursday. The group that studies horticulture descended on the yard of a true gardening master, Sara Nell Bible, to see what is possible.
Bible has developed her garden over five decades, adding plants and shrubs that return year after year: roses, poppies, irises, phlox, coreopsis, daisies and more.
Bible said she started the English-style garden when she and her family moved to Palestine more than 50 years ago and has added to it every year.
“It’s been a gradual progression,” Bible said. “I used to keep up a lot of it but I can’t do it any longer.”
She explained that she hires a gardener to weed and tend to the flowers and vegetables throughout the week.
Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Agent Truman Lamb said Bible was good at gardening long before joining the Anderson County Master Gardeners.
He said the knowledge Bible has gained through the program has improved her skills and the garden’s location next to Crockett Road gives it extra warmth during the winter.
“I admire the variety of plants she has,” Lamb said. “She has plants that attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other wildlife.”
Mary Loving joined the Master Gardeners in 2017. She called Bible’s garden “breathtaking” and explained why she grows flowers.
“For the enjoyment of watching things come alive and bloom,” Loving said.
Interns are newer members to the group who earn volunteer hours to gain Master Gardener status. Intern Mark Battle joined the group to learn more about plants and to grow his own food.
Shirley Abel of Neches said she is growing vegetables with techniques learned from the program.
“We do raised beds and start seeds in a hoop house,” Shirley said. “I learned better watering techniques, pest control, and identifying problems, and how to treat them.”
Another intern is Robert Adams of Neches, who said he grows a large variety of fruit trees and vegetables he started from seeds.
“I just love doing it and what I don’t use I give away,” Adams said.
For information about the Anderson County Master Gardener program, visit https://txmg.org/anderson/, call 903-723-3735, or email acmastergardeners@gmail.com.
