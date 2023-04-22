The 19th annual Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living Health Fair drew roughly 300 people Thursday, including vendors and guests. The fair, held at the Court Drive Church of Christ, included more than 150 representatives of 68 organizations, from healthcare to food service, education, and nonprofit services.
Vendor booths from healthcare providers such as Palestine Regional Medical Center, TruCare Living Centers, Access, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis, Brookdale Assisted Living and Legacy at Town Creek were represented.
These and other local health clinics, hospice providers, and educational organizations offered health screenings, informational literature, promotional items, food samples and door prizes.
Local restaurants, including Chili’s, Cotton Patch, Applebee’s, Subway, Pronto’s Gyros and Pasta, Dairy Queen, Taqueria Mi Rancho and Asian City also provided free food samples.
Student volunteers from Trinity Valley Community College’s cosmetology program took attendance at one entrance while nursing students performed health screenings and informed guests about common health issues such as nutrition and skin care.
Nursing student Kamdyn Ritchie said she enjoyed the experience of teaching members of the public about skin cancer prevention.
“It was nice to teach people,” Ritchie said. “One was surprised that it’s important to check for skin cancer between their fingers and toes.”
Some vendors came from as far away as Dallas and Nacogdoches, but most have locations in or serve residents of Anderson County.
Rehabilitation Director Tasha Smith of Elkhart Oaks Care Center said rehab services help residents regain independence after surgery, stroke or heart attack.
“Our goal is to make sure our residents are as independent as possible and also have the best quality of life possible,” Smith said.
Holly Martin of Solaris Healthcare explained their services are available in Anderson County, Fairfield and Tyler.
“We cover anything related to someone needing extra care during the last quarter of life,” Martin said. “We’re here to add an extra layer of health. We have nurses, social workers, chaplains, aides, equipment and medications.”
PRCIL is a nonprofit organization that receives federal, state, and local funding to provide education and services to maximize independence among individuals with disabilities. The organization is located at 421 Avenue A in Palestine and surrounding counties.
A Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living Health Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27 Crockett Civic Center at 1100 Edmiston Drive in Crockett.
For information about PRCIL call 903-729-7505 or visit www.palestineresourcecenter.org.
