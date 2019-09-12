To support Hunger Action Month, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Tyson Foods, and Walmart partnered to donate 15,000 pounds of food to East Texas Food Bank.
The donation, equalling 13,750 meals, included 10,000 pounds of protein-based food such as poultry from Tyson, and 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries.
Representatives from each of the organizations visited the East Texas Food Bank Thursday to deliver the food and tour the facility. Working with more than then 200 agencies, the food bank, based in Tyler, provided roughly 20.9 million meals last year.
“We cannot begin to describe the impact this donation will have for those who struggle with hunger in East Texas,” said Dennis Cullinane, chief executive officer of the East Texas Food Bank, a nonprofit serving 26 East Texas counties, including Anderson.
“Each year, we see more and more citizens, just like you and me, who need extra help to make ends meet. Donations like this help ensure no one goes hungry.”
Through its partnerships and individual donations, Feeding America – the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States – provides food to millions of Americans through a network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.
This is the third straight year business have joined forces to help end hunger nationwide.
Local partner agencies include First Baptist Church in Elkhart, Palestine Community Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul, First Resource Center, the Rain House United Methodist Church in Frankston, and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Food Pantry in Frankston, said Michel Hetrick of East Texas Food Bank.
For more information, go to EastTexasFoodBank.org.
