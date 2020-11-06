The Soul Winning Action Team of New Fellowship Christian Church is hosting a food drive to benefit the Multi-Cultural Center, 1402 W. Oak St. The women's ministry is also collecting items for personal hygiene bags.
For this drive, the church will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food and hygiene item from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at New Fellowship Christian Church, 15000 W. Reagan St. in Palestine.
“In the past we have collect food for Thanksgiving baskets and to make donations to the Stock Pot,” said Maurice Lanclos, president of the church’s men’s ministry. “This year, all of our donations will go to local families in need through the Multi-Cultural Center.”
The Multi-Cultural Center’s mission is to meet the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of the residents of Anderson County who seek their help with the motto, “Together we can help make positive changes in the people’s lives who are doing their best to work through extremely difficult situations.”
The MCEM was organized and founded by Ella Mae Smith in January 1982, under the asupices of the Henry Smith Families, Inc., a non-profit corporation. Betty Nickerson serves as the director of the center. The Center operates with an elected board of directors and is a 501 C3 tax-exempt organization. Board members represent a cross-section of concerned community citizens. The staff, including the director, is largely volunteer.
The MCEM helps residents find jobs, get their GEDs, learn English or Spanish, assists with essential needs, always striving to help make a difference for those who are willing to work towards a better life. Throughout the Center's existence, a tremendous number of individuals and families have received assistance through their programs.
