It was a night of guns, fun and community for the Palestine Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet Tuesday at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion.
“It was a great night and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” said Jon Piersol, Palestine chapter chairman. “The community really showed a lot of support, and we made a lot of money for wildlife conservation. In fact, we raised 20% more this year over last year’s proceeds.”
Over 400 attendees enjoyed a cajun feast of shrimp, crawfish, catfish, oysters and all the trimmings from Savoie’s Cajun Seafood out of Shreveport, as well as games, raffles, a live auction and prizes.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist Matthew Symmank gave power point presentation on how TPWD and DU work together for the betterment of land, water and wildlife conservation.
In fact, TPWD and DU have been working together for the past five years on the construction and repair of the wetlands on Richland Creek and the Gus Engeling Wildlife Management Area. The project used approximately $1.5 million in migratory stamp funds on these two WMAs, making the project eligible for a federal match.
The TPWD and DU also partnered for an ecosystem project to construct an additional five wetland unit totaling 206 acres on Richland Creek. They received $1.25 million in corporate and foundation donations funds.
“Giving to DU is not a donation,” said Symmank. “Giving to DU is an investment, an investment in health land, clean water and abundant wildlife.”
Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Palestine's chapter was the fourth formed in the state. It has sponsored an annual banquet for more than 40 years.
Piersol said next year's banquet will take place on the last Tuesday in October in the same spot.
Piersol thanked banquet committee members for their efforts, and the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion for the use of its facility.
