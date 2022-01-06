Prescribed fire may be coming to Davey Dogwood Park and the Palestine Community Forest in the near future.
Weather and fuel conditions are becoming right, and the time for prescribed burning may be coming soon.
In accordance with the Texas A&M Forest Service’s “good neighbor policies,” they are informing the public of potential prescribed fire activity, between the dates of Jan. 15 and March 1.
Fire activity will occur in Dogwood Park and/or the Palestine Community Forest, both located on the north side of Palestine, near Loop 256, between U.S. 287 and North Link Street. Additional public outreach will be made in local media sources when burning is imminent.
Davey Dogwood Park and the Palestine Community Forest provide a haven for many residents of Palestine and Anderson County. They are also growing, changing, dynamic forest resources. In order to maintain forest health and benefit our area’s signature flowering dogwood trees, active forest management is needed.
Part of the management for the Park and the Community Forest includes the use of prescribed fire to reduce fuel loading and manage underbrush. Regular burning, applied under very specific weather conditions, can reduce fuel loading, lowering the potential for a catastrophic wildfire that can threaten our community, as well as reducing underbrush, and ultimately beautifying our forests.
For more information on prescribed fire, please call the Texas A&M Forest Service, Palestine District at 903-729-7738.
