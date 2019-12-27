A former Palestine City Manager, arrested in June on child pornography charges, has pleaded guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison.
Michael Ohrt, city manager from 2010 to 2013, faced similar allegations while in office in Palestine, though few people knew about them. In 2014, Ohrt was presented with the key to the city by his successor, then-Palestine City Manager Wendy Ellis.
The Herald-Press reported nothing about allegations of child pornography, though the Tyler Tribune online reported them in November 2011.
The Tribune showed Ohrt's emails on Craigslist, trading pornographic images and videos with other users.
Angela Tawater, then-editor of the Herald-Press, said she doesn't recall hearing anything about allegations against Ohrt, now 40.
Neither do some city officials serving at the time.
“This is the first I've heard of it,” Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Friday. “I was a councilman while he was here, but we were not friends outside of council.”
Mayor Bob McKenney of Fredonia, Kansas, where Ohrt was arrested, told the Herald-Press he also was unaware of the case against Ohrt. He declined further comment. Ohrt served as city administrator for Fredonia from 2015 to 2017.
Former Palestine Mayor Bob Herrington told the Herald-Press Friday he had heard unsubstantiated stories about Ohrt, but trusted police would investigate if they were true.
“I heard all kinds of allegations, but there were never any official investigations,” he said. “I also remember hearing that Mike [Ohrt] had said someone had hacked into his computer.”
Herrington said he is surprised at the news, and hopes the public will remember Ohrt's family. “His family didn't do anything wrong,” he said. “I hope everyone remembers all who are involved before they start making comments.”
Ohrt, 40, was arrested in Fredonia in June. Sources in Fredonia said Ohrt resigned his position with the city after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began looking into child pornography allegations.
Ohrt was indicted in June on four charges: transportation of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.
Ohrt originally pleaded not-guilty – a plea he changed in November to guilty of transportation of child pornography [via the internet].
“I used an email account 'iwantannie@yahoo.com' to establish a Dropbox storage
account under my username 'Mike Mike,'” Ohrt stated in his pleading. “On Dec. 8, 2016, I uploaded, (transported via the internet), videos of child pornography to my Dropbox account.”
If the court accepts Ohrt's plea, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and possible lifetime supervised release.
The court, however, is not required to abide by the terms of the plea, and can charge Ohrt on all four counts, resulting in a substantially longer prison sentence.
Judges here and around the country have come down hard on defendants convicted of a child pornography charge, including charges of possession only.
In Anderson County, John Burney, 44, of Palestine was sentenced in February by Judge Michael Davis to 26 years in prison, as well as a $13,000 fine on nine counts of possession of child pornography.
Last year, Palestine resident Troy Mason was sentenced by District Court Judge Pamela Fletcher to 200 years in prison on 20 counts of promotion of child pornography.
“We, as a society, have a great responsibility to our children,” Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said in a press release after Mason's sentencing. “This will be a message of deterrence to others. The child pornography industry must be eliminated.”
Ohrt's sentencing is scheduled for early next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.