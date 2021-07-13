Former Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney announced his plans on Tuesday to run for Anderson County Judge in the Republican primary.
McKinney served two terms as Anderson County judge from 1999 through 2006.
“I am running again because freedom is under attack, our local economy is as depressed as I’ve seen it in years,” McKinney said. “We have to stand up for God and country. We need to attract new businesses with good paying jobs so our young people have a future and don’t have to move away.”
Registered as a Republican since 2007, he is a sustaining member. For the past 14 plus years, he has served as a state peace officer, and is assigned as a special agent in field services with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
McKinney works in 31 counties in Northeast Texas with approximately 400 law enforcement agency chief administrators including sheriffs, constables, chiefs of police and other agency chief administrators.
Prior to his two terms as county judge, McKinney served Anderson County as a peace officer and investigator with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1985 to 1990.
He was elected Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 and served two full terms and one unexpired term from 1990 until 1998.
During his two terms as county judge, McKinney and the county commissioners built partnerships with Anderson County citizens, businesses, community organizations, first responders, churches, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials, Oncor Electric and other utility providers, city, school and state officials. He also did extensive work with legislators, nearby county officials, Palestine Economic Development Corporation, Texas Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Texas Department of Transportation.
“I’ve seen the best of the best working with the people of this county,” McKinney said. “When disaster struck a number of times, we had trained together doing disaster drills. We knew what each other’s areas of responsibility and expertise were and worked together as a team to protect lives and property, while mitigating damage and restoring things to normal.
“We worked together to manage disasters including the space shuttle disaster, ice storms, Hurricane Rita evacuees, floods, drought causing fires and tornadoes,” he said.
McKinney said that during his time as an emergency management administrator he realized the great deal of power that is given during a disaster with a disaster declaration.
“I had to do it several times, but you use that power with great discretion and don’t forget we serve the citizens and they have constitutional rights,” he said.
McKinney said he takes the role of elected official as a supreme responsibility and his priorities are on guidance given in the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments and the Constitution. He said he takes those as seriously as the 10 commandments.
“One was written in stone with God’s own hand. The other was written in stone by our founding fathers with God’s divine guidance. They are not subject to a vote or popular opinion. They are our God given inalienable rights,” he said. “As an elected official or public servant you take an oath, swearing before God to preserve, protect, and defend them.”
McKinney accomplished multiple projects in Anderson County during his eight years and he said they were accomplished with a vision for the future.
McKinney was part of the delegation with Smith County officials supporting the Loop 49 project and they in turn sent officials to support the Highway 155 project. Both projects were fully funded.
“Highway 155 was a $33 million project,” he said. “The commissioners and I, working with the Palestine City Council budgeted, approved and signed the contracts for the Highway 79 right of way acquisition as well as the FM 645 widening projects.”
McKinney said he also worked on the $50 million Highway 79 project as well as the $7 million FM 645 project.
He also worked with then Senator Todd Staples who obtained a $2 million safety grant.
“We worked with the TXDOT engineer Mary Owens to widen and pave US 287/19 south from the city limits of Palestine to FM 2419,” he said. “We partnered with TXDOT to replace most if not all wooden county bridges with concrete bridges or tank car culverts throughout the entire county.”
The county cost of those bridges was 4.9%, according to McKinney.
“As a county, we leveraged approximately$92 million in federal highway funding because we worked to get Anderson County’s fair share,” he said.
The courthouse annex and the county jail were also built during McKinney’s tenure.
“Both projects will be paid off in next couple years,” he said.
Other projects begun or completed during McKinney’s terms include building the UT Tyler Palestine campus, grants to install the NOAA weather early warning system, purchase of an 800 mobile communications system to give the 15 volunteer fire departments and local school districts their own communication channels enhancing public safety, upgrades to Davey Dogwood Park including a partnership with the Palestine Rotary Club to build a pavilion for public activities.
“We worked with the Disabled American Veterans setting up the Veteran Service Office and partnered with the Veteran’s clinic which opened here in 1999,” he said.
McKinney disposed of 60 to 70 criminal cases a month in county court, held jury trials, probation revocation dockets, heard probate cases and in eight years did not have one criminal case overturned on appeal.
McKinney, in cooperation with the county commissioners proposed and approved a balanced budget each year while keeping the tax rate low. They also focused on increased wages and good benefits for every county employee.
Born and raised in Anderson County, McKinney and his high school sweetheart, Debra, will be married 46 years this September. They have three children and six grandchildren.
He is a Westwood High School graduate, has an associate of arts degree from Trinity Valley Community College, and he has a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at Tyler where he graduated summa cum laude.
McKinney served on the Westwood School Board for 14 years. He coached and ran the Anderson County Football League for 30 years, standing up for the kids in Anderson County.
“We need quality of life programs for our children and keep them in positive activities where they are empowered by positive role models,” he said.
He coached with the Palestine Youth Athletic Association for 25 years, and help start the Westwood “Little Dribblers” program. He has also served as a Scout leader in the Boy Scouts of America and as a board member on the Anderson County Vocational Advisory Board.
McKinney is a member and deacon at Family of Faith Church of Elkhart where he serves on the praise and worship team.
An avid defender of the Second Amendment and a benefactor life member of the National Rifle Association as well as a life member of the Texas State Rifle Association, he is a hunter education instructor for Texas Parks and Wildlife, and a Texas certified handgun license instructor.
“I am compelled to run by my faith in God and my patriotism to this country and this county. Let’s stand together against those who would divide us and against tyranny,” McKinney said.
The official filing for the position of county judge does not open until November 2021. The deadline to file has been set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
The state primary has been set for March 1, 2022 and the general election for Nov. 8, 2022
For a complete list of duties of a county judge, see Article V, Section 18 of the Texas Constitution.
