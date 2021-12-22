Erroll D. Tatum, 61, a former mayor for the city of Elkhart passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 at Washington Chapel Church in Elkhart. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JB Coleman Memorial Mortuary, 201 E. Houston, in Crockett.
Tatum was born in Palestine May 4, 1960 to Herbert and Birdie Woodard. He was the fourth of eight children. His family recalls him as a happy person, who loved his family and tried to please others and make them happy.
He was the first African American Drum Major of the Elkhart High School Big Red Band and a 1978 graduate of Elkhart High School. He then attended Henderson County Junior College where he earned his associates in music.
He later moved to Dallas where he worked for Lott’s Mortuary and attended the Dallas Institute, where he received his mortician license. He then worked for the University of Texas Health Science in Dallas.
He moved back to Elkhart in the early 80s and worked for Emanuel Funeral Home.
Throughout his life, Tatum was very committed to serving his community. He was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Anderson County Negro Historic Preservation Society, the Keep Elkhart Beautiful Committee and served the city of Elkhart as a city council member and later as mayor.
Tatum was the first African American mayor of Elkhart, elected in May 2015, defeating Lucia Butler, 107-53. Tatum took over for Mayor Raymond Dunlap, who did not seek re-election.
Tatum was “overjoyed and elated” about his win, however, after a tumultuous four months as head of the city of Elkhart, Tatum walked out of a city council meeting Sept. 15, 2015, returning with a hand-written resignation. The line item that led Tatum to resign was with regard to the fire department.
Tatum continued to serve on the Keep Elkhart Beautiful Committee until his death.
Religion was always a big part of Tatum’s life.
He was a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Elkhart where he served as Sunday School teacher, leader of music and later as associate pastor.
In honor of his memory, the family suggests making donations to Keep Elkhart Beautiful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.