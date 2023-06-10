Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.