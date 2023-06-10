Spencer Woods, son of Elkhart native Stephanie Woods and a former Elkhart Elementary student, continues to dominate the national wrestling circuit, winning the Greco-Roman title at the U.S. Open wrestling championships in Las Vegas.
Spencer has qualified for the Olympic Trials at Penn State in April 2024. He’ll now compete in the World Team Trial Finals June 10 for an opportunity to compete in the World Championships in Serbia in September.
Spencer, who is also the grandchild of Richard and Kathryn Spencer, was born in Anchorage, Alaska where he spent the first 18 months of his life. He, his mother and father, retired Army Major Raymond Woods, lived in Elkhart for two years, where Spencer went to Pre-K, before moving back to Alaska.
Spencer began his wrestling journey at the age of seven in Shungnak, a city with a population of 257 (2021).
He became a wrestling sensation in high school winning two Alaska state titles. He went to college at the University of Maryland in 2016 before relocating to Northern Michigan to practice Greco-Roman at the Olympic Training Site full-time.
As his interest in Greco-Roman wrestling grew, so did his success, ranking third at the 2018 Junior World Team Trials.
Spencer took fourth at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at 87g and was the U.S. representative at 87 kg at the 2021 U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
His goal this year has been to make the Olympic Team, go to Paris and win an Olympic medal.
He continued to build toward that dream after he defeated reigning champion and two-time Olympian Ben Provisor in the finals of the Greco-Roman competition, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious in the country.
Provisor was the top-ranked wrestler in the country heading into the event, with Spencer ranking second. He triumphed over a loaded field that included the whole U.S. National team, of which he is a member.
“It’s just another match, another tournament,” Spencer said. “It wasn’t like ‘I finally did it.’ It was just a nice moment to reflect on the hard work, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
The two have participated in every U.S. finals event in recent years, as well as global team trials and other national competitions, but Spencer was the one who had his hand raised at the end of the match on April 27.
"We're not thinking about U.S. tournaments, we're thinking about getting world medals," Spencer said.
He continued to build on his momentum from his biggest career victory with a strong performance at an international event in Argentina. After winning five straight gold medals, he took first place in the Senior Pan-American Championship finals.
