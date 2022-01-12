Jim Landrum, 74, a retired Vice President and General Manger of Nurcor Steel’s Grapeland Plant, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9.
Landrum worked at the Grapeland plant for 12 years.
Founded in 1946, Vulcraft is the largest producer of open web steel joist and joist girders in North America. It is among the safest, lowest cost, and most productive steel products companies in the world. It also is one of the oldest operating divisions of Nucor Corporation. With over 40 divisions, Nucor offers steel and steel products that range from bar grating to the heaviest beams produced in North America. Vulcraft employs the latest technology in manufacturing and fabricating in its quest to provide quality products on time and to exact specifications. The Grapeland plant began operations on April 1, 1968. The Grapeland plant’s employment has more than tripled since 1968 while maintaining superior ratings on safety.
Former colleagues said Landrum was well liked and will be missed.
“I was saddened to hear the news of Jim Landrum’s passing,” said Jim Darsey, retired Nucor Executive Vice President. “Jim was a good person. He cared about people. As a leader of Vulcraft/Nucor, his contribution to the success of Nucor was significant.”
“Jim Landrum was a good Christian man and I was fortunate to work for and with Jim for many years,” said Karen Currie, a retired Division IT Supervisor with Nucor. “His actions demonstrated how he cared greatly for Nucor and especially the Vulcraft division and all their employees. He will be missed by all those fortunate to know and work with him.”
After a 35-year career with Nucor, Landrum retired and stayed in the Palestine community. He was involved in his church, enjoyed wood carving, playing golf and loved his family.
He is survived by this wife of 53 years, Linda Landrum, two daughters, two grandchildren and his sister.
Service for Landrum, under the care of Rhone Funeral Home, will be held this weekend at Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington, Missouri.
His family is asking for memorial contributions be made The Gideons International, Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
No visitation will be held.
Condolence messages for the family can be left on a digital tribute wall www.rhonefuneralhome.com/obituary/JamesJim-Landrum.
