A former Palestine Regional Medical Center nurse, accused of injecting her daughter with unneeded insulin, has been indicted on five charges.
Ellen Rupps-Jones, 36, of Frankston, was recently indicted by an Anderson County grand jury on two counts of injury to a child, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of exploitation of a child.
Rupps-Jones was arrested in June in Tarrant County and charged with injury to a child.
The indictment alleges Rupps-Jones twice injected her daughter with insulin, a medication used by diabetics to control blood-sugar levels, “intentionally and knowingly to cause bodily injury.”
Officials at Child Protective Services said they believe Rupps-Jones might suffer from Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome, a rare mental disorder in which a person gains attention by acting as if someone else, usually a loved one, is suffering from an illness.
In November 2018, Rupps-Jones was the subject of a KLTV feature, in which she said her daughter had suffered from a rare from of diabetes called MODY.
In the interview, Rupps-Jones also said she was a U.S. Air Force veteran – also untrue.
Over the past several years, friends and family say, Rupps-Jones has called herself a cancer survivor and the widow of a serviceman killed in action. She also said she lost a baby during a C-section. All of the assertions are untrue, they said.
The charge of exploitation of a child stemmed from a fundraiser Rupps-Jones organized to fund a diabetic dog for her daughter. Rupps-Jones then kept the money for herself.
During the KLTV interview, Rupps-Jones pleaded for donations for a diabetic alert dog, which can cost thousands of dollars.
The following Saturday, the First Christian Church in Jacksonville sponsored a fundraiser, raising more than $4,000. The money meant for the aid dog was, instead, used for everyday expenses, former friends of Rupps-Jones said.
The dog Rupps-Jones purchased cost only $500, thanks to its owners waiving the remaining balance.
In addition to the charges in Anderson County, Rupps-Jones faces criminal charges in Tarrant County.
