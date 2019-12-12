Former Palestine Mayor Dr. Carolyn Salter announced her candidacy Thursday for U.S. representative of the Fifth District. The congressional district, now represented by first-term Republican Lance Gooden of Terrell, runs south and east of Dallas, including Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, and Wood Counties.
Salter said she could run a competitive race in a traditionally Republican district, citing more young people and political independents in the Fifth District. “Texas is changing,” she said. “It's in play as a battleground state.”
In an interview with the Herald-Press, Salter said her platform includes affordable healthcare, maintaining rural hospitals, creating higher-paying jobs, promoting rural economic development, and bolstering rural internet broadband. She also vowed to become more accessible to her constituents than have other members of Congress from Texas' Fifth District.
“I think we've been neglected by our elected officials in Washington,” Salter, a medical doctor, said. “I think we can make a difference.”
Aside from serving as Palestine's mayor, Salter headed the Palestine Landmarks Commission from 1994 to 2005.
Currently, she works part-time at Sycamore Medical Clinic with her husband, Michael Gorby, also a medical doctor.
Salter graduated from high school in 1974. A graduate of Oklahoma State University and Stephen F Austin State University, she received her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. She is a board-certified anesthesiologist, trained at the University of Florida.
