Larry Coutorie, a former Palestine Police Chief, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17.
Coutorie was hired as Palestine’s interim police chief in April 2007 after former Palestine Police Chief Chuck Edge resigned to accept a similar post with the Waxahachie Police Department.
After serving as interim chief of the Palestine Police Department for eight months, Coutorie was made chief in December 2007. He retired from the department in February 2010.
Prior to becoming interim chief, Coutorie had 27 years of law enforcement experience, including working as chief of police for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas and the University of Texas at Austin. He was recommended by Texas First Group Replacement Services for the interim position.
Due to COVID-19, no memorial services are planned.
