Former Westwood Superintendent Marvin Thompson is voicing his support for the district’s $38 million bond issue, which residents will cast ballots for Tuesday. Thompson served as superintendent of the Westwood Independent School District for 21 years, from 1986 to 2006.
If approved, the bond would expand the junior high campus and replace some outdated buildings. The expansion will accommodate the addition of sixth-grade classrooms and fine arts facilities and other district-wide improvements.
Thompson endorsed the bond issue in the following statement:
“I am endorsing the Westwood ISD bond issue because I believe the identified plans to be met will address the needs of the students, staff as well as the community,” he stated. “The meetings, studies and deliberations have refined the proposals to a point where everyone has had a chance for both input and answers.”
The bond issue will address the district-wide improvements of campus safety, handicap accessibility, student achievement, and maintenance. If approved, taxes on a $100,000 home will increase by roughly $23 per month.
The 2021 bond proposal is the work of the district’s Long Range Planning committee, a diverse group of Westwood residents, students, and educators who began meeting in October 2020. The group included opponents of the defeated the 2019 bond proposal, including members of the Westwood ISD Watchdog Group.
Thompson’s education career spanned 38 years before his retirement from WISD, but he has continued serving in other districts. He worked as a Field Service Agent with the Region VII Education Service Center in Kilgore after retiring from Westwood.
He has also served as interim superintendent for Palestine, Elkhart, Oakwood and Neches school districts and left the temporary appointment in Neches just months ago.
In 2006, Thompson told the Herald-Press that he valued the trust of staff and residents in WISD.
“I feel that my success here is about more than support — it is about trust,” Thompson said in a previous interview. “Everyone has demonstrated great trust in me.”
Others supporting the bond issue include Superintendent Wade Stanford and members of the board of trustees. Stanford participated in the committee’s meetings but often abstained from voting so residents would not think he influenced decisions.
The WISD board of trustees also supported the bond proposal when they unanimously passed a resolution in August to place it on the bond election ballot. Board members include Carolyn Booker, Jeff Cooper, Bryan Jones, Angela Choate, Mike Kelly, Leonard Armstrong, and Ronnie Stanhope.
For more information about Westwood ISD visit www.westwood.net. For information about polling locations, visit co.anderson.tx.us.
