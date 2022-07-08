AUSTIN — Earlier in the year, The Lullaby House, a baby supply nonprofit organization based in Dallas, was giving out 100 to 200 cans of baby formula per week. Currently, it is giving none.
Panic began to rise in May when shelves that once held baby formula went bare, a result of supply chain issues, industry labor shortages and the closing of a key manufacturing plant in Michigan in February, experts say.
While federal leaders have been working to fill shelves again, even importing formula from European countries, parents of infants are still struggling to keep their children fed.
“If you could see the hysteria in a mom's face and tears and even shaking because they're like, ‘I need milk for my baby. I can't find it,’” said Paula Cornelius, community liaison for The Lullaby House.
Cornelius said she and others working for the organization continue to make special trips to stores in search of formula — most of which only allow limited purchases.
One mother, she recalled, was driving from Dallas to Waco twice a week in search of formula for her child.
“She said (she) couldn't get it from Amazon because the price was triple,” Cornelius said.
Formula is a special commodity. It is the sole food source for millions of babies for at least the first six months of their lives. It must be given as directed — with not too much or too little water — or babies can get sick, making rationing impossible.
And the monopoly on formula production is large: Four companies control a majority of instant formula production in the U.S. The largest share belongs to Abbott Laboratories, the company whose plant shut down in February after two infants allegedly died from consuming formula produced there.
The Michigan plant reopened in June but closed again weeks later after suffering storm damage. Production remains stopped.
As demand has increased and supply has decreased, prices for formula have skyrocketed.
Thana Hickman-Simmons, executive director of Viola’s House, also in Dallas, said her organization purchased six cans of instant formula from Amazon for $253, more than double previous costs. Prior to the shortage, the average cost per can was between $18 and $20.
She said the formula shortage is another setback for families, particularly low-income families, that are already struggling with rising inflation taking a greater share of their earnings.
“(Families are) having now to choose between food for their households or using those funds to find the formula that they need on Amazon,” Hickman-Simmons said.
One of the hardest formulas for the organization to track down is hypoallergenic formula, used by infants who can't tolerate cow's milk-based formulas.
There are a variety of formulas, and feeding a baby a formula they do not tolerate well, or at all, could lead to rashes, diarrhea and even vomiting, said Dr. Meena Iyer, Dell Children's Medical Center chief medical officer in Austin.
“We have formulas with the protein already broken down, so when the baby drinks it, it's easy on the stomach,” Iyer said. “If a baby gets switched to regular formula, then now they'll have to break down the protein and the body cannot handle it.”
Hickman-Simmons said she has heard some families have even opted to feed their children table food earlier in age than they would have in order to keep children fed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends parents begin to introduce solid foods to a baby at around 6 months old.
Iyer said solid food introductions have to be taken slowly and at the recommendations of the pediatrician, but that not receiving proper nutrition due to a formula shortage is very concerning, considering how much a human develops within the first 18 to 24 months of their life. And for many infants, formula is their only source of nutrition for medical or social reasons.
Inadequate nutrition could impact brain development, intellectual ability, bones, kidneys and more, she added.
“If we change (adequate nutrition) in some way, that's causing harmful effects of the baby,” Iyer said. “It's going to have effects on the child throughout their life and they’re going to have significant long-term effects from it. So it's very, very important that we have an adequate, constant supply of the right formula.”
Both Cornelius and Hickman-Simmons said they do not see relief in sight but will continue to do everything they can to track down cans for their clients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.