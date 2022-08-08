AUSTIN — The Naming Commission formally recommended Fort Hood’s name be changed to Fort Cavazos, according to a final report released Monday.
The Naming Commission, which formed in 2021, unanimously approved the names changes of nine military bases across the country that had previously commemorated Confederate leaders instead opt for individuals who represent the “best examples from our national past to inspire the best forces for our national future.”
It was recommended to change the name of Killeen base to honor Texas-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic-American promoted to brigadier general and the first Hispanic-American to become a four-star general.
Cavazos, a Texas native who died in 2017, fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars and was awarded several medals and awards, including two Legions of Merit, a Silver Star, five Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, among others.
"As a veteran of two modern wars and a longtime leader of soldiers, Gen. Richard Cavazos’ service demonstrates excellence at every level,” the report said. “His 20th-century service will inspire soldiers as they continue those traditions of excellence into the 21st century.”
Located south of Waco, the Army base was initially named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a prominent Confederate officer during the Civil War. Hood was one of the most rapidly promoted leaders in the Confederate Army with a “reputation of being an aggressive commander” who was willing and eager to lead his troops into battle even if it meant significant casualties, the report said.
Other prominent soldiers considered for the renaming included: Master Sgt. Raul Perez "Roy" Benavidez, Lt. Col. Harold Cohen, Brig. Gen. Charles Young, Sgt. 1st Class Paul R. Smith, Gen. Donn A. Starry, Staff Sgt. Ruben Rivers, Sgt. 1st Class Eduardo C. Gomez and 1st Lt. Audie Murphy.
The total estimated cost of remaining the base is $1.54 million the report said.
The commission has presented the recommendations to the Secretary of Defense for final approval. Once approved, the Security of the Army will begin the renaming process, the report said.
In its report, the commission acknowledged that it did receive pushback from those claiming that a rename is an erasure of history. The commission defended its actions, stating that “changing what is commemorated, … is not the equivalent of erasing history.”
“The Naming Commission shares this sensitivity to protecting the past,” the report said. “Americans need to acknowledge all of our past, letting the entirety of our nation’s historic actions inform the purpose of our present initiatives.”
