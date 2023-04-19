Palestine’s Parks and Recreation Department is happy a vintage piece of playground equipment has been returned to its rightful home.
According to Pasty Smith, Director of Parks and Recreation, the blue and white rocket bouncer taken from Larry Street Park between Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 was returned to the city sometime Friday, April 14.
“I don’t know much about the return,” Smith said. “All I know is it is super exciting to have the public and everyone working together to get a piece of history back in our park.”
Larry Street Park was founded in the 1980s. Smith said the blue rocket is a more than 20-year-old piece of history for the this park.
