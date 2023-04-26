The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., celebrated community achievements at its 62nd Annual Founders’ Day Luncheon Saturday. The event honored founders who started the organization in the early 1960s and the achievements of several present-day citizens of Palestine.
Honorees included scholarship winners Caitlyn Gigsby and Asia Renee Williams, seniors at Westwood High School, and senior Shedrick Deshun Dudley II of Palestine High School. Gigsby and Williams received scholarships of $500 each and Dudley received a $1,000 award.
The club also bestowed two Youth Citizenship Awards to Nadia Hoskins of the UT Tyler University Academy at Palestine and Jordan Walker of Palestine High School.
Public Service awards were presented to Gary Turner and Michael Smith. Turner is a former math teacher for PISD and a current employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Smith is currently a graduate student at Lamar University and pursuing a master’s degree in public health.
The Outstanding Professional Accomplishment Award went to Norris White, Jr., Distinguished Teacher and Dual Credit Instructor at UTTUA Palestine.
Two Business Awards went to JT’s Warthog Creole Kitchen and Lillian Hollie, CEO of LILA and Associates LLC. The club bestowed its Meritorious Family Award to Anthony and Olevia Bagley and its Sojourner Truth Award to Marilyn Ester Barnes.
The club’s 11 members, including President Veronica Shofner and First Vice President Gina Dudley, led the noon ceremony at the Palestine Senior Citizen’s Center, and lunch was catered by Catered by 4J’s Family Restaurant.
Guest speaker Dr. Lamont Smith, superintendent of Elkhart Independent School District, shared his views on leadership and encouraged attendees to build a business foundation for the community’s youth.
“We’re sitting under shade trees that we did not plant, we’re drinking from wells that we did not dig, and today we’re standing on shoulders of giants that helped us into business,” Smith said.
“So my question is, who’s going to be able to stand on your shoulders? What have you done, what are you doing to make life better for somebody else?”
Roughly 2% of business owners in Anderson County are African-American. Smith’s speech was congratulated with a standing ovation.
