Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a 4th of July Freedom Prayer in the Park at noon Sunday, July 4 at the pavilion in Reagan Park.
This is a bi-annual event for the church congregation, done on New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July, the congregation prays for our state and nation, our churches and the lost to be saved.
“As it is said in 2 Chronicles 7:14, ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land,’” Pastor Michael Lumpkins said. “We want to come together and pray for each other and love one another as God commanded us.”
According to Lumpkins, Broyles Chapel will also hold its church service in the park prior to the prayer service and everyone is invited to attend. Lumpkins has invited area churches to join them at noon for the prayer rally.
Those in attendance will also sing “How Great Thou Art” and say the pledges to the United States and Christian flags, as well as the pledge to the Bible. There will also be a reading of scriptures related to the prayers.
This event is open to anyone, Lumpkins said.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is at 130 ACR 425 in Palestine. For more information, call 903-723-8330, or log onto the church’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/broyleschapel/
