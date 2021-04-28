A Bullard couple were killed in a two-car accident that also injured an Elkhart woman over the weekend in Frankston.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren, Media Communications and Safety Education, at around 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. Troopers were called to a two vehicle fatality crash on SH155 within the city of Frankston.
Warren said the initial investigations shows that a white 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on SH155 in the right lane.
A white 2020 Kia Sorento was also traveling north on SH155 behind the Toyota at a high rate of speed.
As the Toyota went over a small grade the Kia failed to control its speed striking the Toyota in the rear.
This caused the Toyota to veer across the south bound lanes and into the ditch where it struck several trees head on.
The Kia also veered off the roadway striking a culvert and a sign.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota, James Wimberly, 84, and Bonnie Wimberly, 84. both of Bullard were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1 Gary Thomas.
The Wimberlys were taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
The driver of the Kia, Dianna Johnston, 57, of Elkhart was transported to UTHealth Tyler Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
The investigation in this accident is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
