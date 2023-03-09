Frankston holds the fifth annual Art Walk On the Square featuring more than 40 artists Saturday, April 29. The community event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on sidewalks beside businesses on the square and in the city park.
The art walk is free, open to the public and allows local artisans, including artists, photographers and craftsmen a way to showcase their work while drawing attention to the town’s central business district.
Visitors can meet artists in a casual and festive open air market atmosphere and is sponsored by the Frankston Economic Development Corporation.
Gigi Selman, event founder and member of the FEDC said the art walk originally hosted artists inside the downtown area’s empty buildings to show them off. However, the buildings are now filled with businesses and most artists will set up their tents on the sidewalks or in the city park.
“We wanted people to see the possibilities of bringing businesses to our downtown square,” Selman said. “It has worked so well that we now have businesses in almost every building in the downtown area. Our efforts have been well rewarded.”
Food and concessions are available at Milano’s Pizza and a food truck sponsored by the Bank-quet Room. Wine tasting is available from Maydelle Country Winery and Clint Selman is offering beer tasting.
Other businesses and building owners participating in the art walk include Atwood Hats, Tommy’s Woodworks, Illusions WaxWorks, The Bronze Cactus, Silvermoon Tack and Gifts, The Frankston Lodge, Milano’s Pizza, Krajca Electric and Wash + Cleaners.
The event also features the Frankston Public Library’s book sale, the park’s Little Bit Playground and the Frankston Farmer’s Market.
Visitors can find information and maps at the event’s main location inside the Bank-quet Room, which hosts special events inside Austin Bank’s former downtown location.
Selman expects the event to draw roughly 50 artists this year.
“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the hometown atmosphere and local talent,” she said.
