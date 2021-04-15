After the 2020 shutdown canceled Frankston’s third Art Walk On the Square last year, organizers have been eagerly awaiting its return in 2021. The Art Walk is returning bigger and better Saturday, April 24, featuring more artists and activities than the first two years.
This year, the event is hosting more than 30 local artists, artisans and authors inside the downtown square’s buildings and outdoors in the city park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Frankston Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring the Art Walk.
“We have more artists than we ever have had before,” said Gigi Selman, Art Walk founder. “I’m still getting calls and messages from people wanting to join in the festivities.”
Highlights include demonstrations of gourd carving and painting by Marla Garber, paint and quilting by Sarah Thacker, and sculpting by Michael Gray. Other craftsmen and women include quilters, woodworkers, sculptors, jewelers, instrument makers, a T-shirt maker, a knife maker, and a photographer.
The event also features a book sale at the Frankston Depot Library, wine and beer tastings, a car show and “The Old Coots,” a group that will hand out free water and advice.
A local stringed instrument group, known as “the Pickers,” will play inside Illusions Wax Works.
More than 10 downtown businesses are allowing artists to set up displays inside their buildings so visitors can stroll through the downtown area.
Selman said all indoor spaces are filled, but more are available in the city park.
A new business participating in the Art Walk is the Bank-Quet Room, a banquet hall owned by Shaun and Barbara Simpson. The building is more than 100 years old and may have been the location of the first Austin Bank.
During the Art Walk, guests can dine at a Mexican buffet for $12 for adults and $6 for children. Bank-Quet is also hosting an information booth with free maps of the event. Simpson said the buffet line will go through the bank’s original vault, where local artist Kelly Wiggins painted a mural of a Tuscan wine cellar.
“I want people to see Kelly’s art mural and come and see the art displayed inside the building,” Simpson said.
Fare is also available at the Windmill Café, Milano’s Pizza, and two food trucks, Unk’s BBQ and Coffee Talk.
For more information about the Art Walk, message Selman on Facebook or call 903-549-2628 or 903-521-3986.
