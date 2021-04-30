In the Cut Barber and Tanning is raising awareness for Autism this weekend with a Race for Autism event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Dirt track racer Dylan Beasley, and his #66 limited modified race car, along with other members of the 903 Mafia race team will be handing out candy, taking pictures and signing autographs outside of In the Cut Barber and Tanning from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event is free, but donations are being accepted.
“I have been involved with racing since I was 18 years old and have known Beasley since he was a kid,” said Corey Fredieu, owner of In the Cut. “While Autism is fairly new to me, I want to help raise awareness and support this great cause, local families and Elijah’s Retreat through this event.”
All monies made from haircuts and tanning on Saturday, as well as donations will be split between the 903 Mafia race team and Elijah’s Retreat, a family retreat that caters to those with Autism.
Racer Dylan Beasley is the son of Tammy Williams and their racing family promote this event to highlight autism and the families that are living with it. Williams’s grandson, Marshall Shaun Hunter Stockton, is their inspiration.
Williams and her family are big supporters of Elijah’s Retreat.
Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat, founded in 2009, provides families facing autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to meltdowns.
“Not everyone understands why children with autism have complete meltdowns in the middle of a store and you don’t discipline them or take them out of the store,” Williams said. “At Elijah’s Retreat the staff and other visitors understand and support each other while the children are allowed to completely immerse themselves in a fun and safe environment, geared just for them, where they completely be themselves.”
According to Williams, the retreat is a peaceful setting in the country with a few horses in the fields, a playground for the kids, a stocked pond to fish, and two bedroom cabins with full kitchens. There are lots of activities to pick from, including hayrides, hikes, fishing, feeding animals, movies in barn, games like ping pong and foosball and horseback riding.
Elijah’s Retreat also partners with Texas Workforce and Jacksonville High School to provide job experience for young adults with autism.
This is a rain or shine event.
In the Cut Barber and Tanning is located at 105 Main St. in Frankston. For more information, call 903-876-3051.
