Frankston Christmas open house provides holiday cheer

It was Buddy the Elf who said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Buddy the Elf never met David Brown.
Brown, a fixture in Frankston who spent over five decades as a hairdresser, spends endless hours every Christmas season decorating his house to the nines. And since 1995 he has welcomed over 21,000 guests to walk through and soak up as much Christmas cheer as is necessary to fill their hearts with the spirit of the season.
“Christmas just means so much to me,” Brown said. “I never had anything growing up, but now I’m very blessed and I love to share it all with others.”
Brown’s house is a sight to behold. Every corner and space is meticulously decorated, much of it with antique ornaments and decorations gifted to him during a lifetime of developing friendships with clients.
“I can tell you who gave me every one of these things,” Brown said. “Sometimes I cry a little when I’m putting them out because so many of them are no longer with us.”
Not everything is antique, however, as Brown tries to add new elements every year.
“They love me at Hobby Lobby,” Brown said. “They say ‘David, you have more stuff than we do!’”
The efforts are not simply for himself. Each year Brown opens his home for an evening or two and lets anyone who is curious stop by and take a tour of the elaborately decorated home. By his own count there are at least 27 trees set up, including his garage and barn.
Finding the Brown homestead requires a little effort, but it isn’t difficult. The address is 1540 ACR 329 just south of Frankston. From Hwy 155 take ACR 318 east until it intersects ACR 329 and then 1.5 miles later there will be no doubt that you have arrived.
Brown usually starts getting phone calls from friends early in December wanting to know when he will be ready to show his incredible collection. This year he will hold his holiday open house from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. There is no charge to visit. If you find yourself in the Frankston area and need a little Christmas spirit, or are simply curious, don’t miss it.
“I love seeing everyone light up when they see it all,” Brown said. “I try to give away the goodness. If you give away good, it always comes back.”
