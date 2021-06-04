The United Methodist Church of Frankston will host a blood drive next Friday to help Carter BloodCare replenish lagging supplies.
Donors will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and will be entered for a chance to win a personal watercraft with trailer.
The drive will be hosted in the church gymnasium to ensure the safety of donors allowing a 10-foot distance between participants.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at www.carterbloodcare.org or by calling 903-363-0400. If donors have online access, they should complete an online questionnaire prior to the appointment by going to https://qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is suspected to have the virus should be symptom free for at least 28 days prior to donation. Antibody testing is available for all blood donors.
For individuals who are fully recovered from COVID-19, Carter BloodCare is also accepting convalescent plasma donations.
The drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston Family Life Center at 161 S Weldon St. at Main St. in Frankston.
For questions or more details, call Jennie Minter at 903-876-2235.
