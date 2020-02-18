Following complaints from business owners, members of the Frankston City Council rescinded their approval of an agreement to add commercial pick-up to the city's contract with Ameri-Tex. The council's decision to rescind the December contract agreement won't affect residential trash service, which Ameri-Tex has provided since 2013.
Up to December, business owners had been allowed to arrange their own contracts. When city council members moved to make commercial pick-ups part of the Ameri-Tex contract, many business owners were unhappy.
Most of Frankston's 50 businesses wanted to continue arranging their own contracts. Because the city council rescinded its action in December, businesses will retain the option of selecting and paying their own contractors for commercial pickup.
“That's the outcome I wanted,” business owner Jamie Lade, of Lade Ford, said. Lade contracts with Republic Trash for pick-up.
Ameri-tex offered a new contract in December to provide residential, commercial and city sludge services, saving the city an estimated $30,000.
Residents pay $19 a month for weekly pick-ups, and $29 a month for bi-weekly service. Residential rates for trash services will remain the same.
Also discussed at last week's council meeting, city workers installed 300-350 feet of guardrail along Garrison street in January to protect drivers traveling along the street, which borders a creek known as the Garrison Street Washout.
On another matter, Police Chief Darren Goodman and Municipal Court Clerk Linda Howell presented departmental reports. Representatives of the city's streets, water and sewer, and fire departments did not attend but turned in reports for council's review.
Frankston City Council meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 903-876-2241, or visit online at frankstontexas.com.
