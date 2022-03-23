FRANKSTON – In 1988, Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia performed a duet of “Chopsticks” on a giant piano keyboard in the movie “Big.” Today, while you may have to provide the sounds yourself, you can jump on a giant keyboard in Frankston.
Downtown Frankston recently had some cosmetic enhancement thanks to the efforts of Frankston Economic Development and Tyler mural artist Dace Kidd.
A new crosswalk, situated at the corner adjacent to the Events Center in the downtown area, is a black and white rendition of a piano keyboard. A lone butterfly graces the crosswalk, tying the art to butterflies on the exterior wall of the Events Center. It is a well-designed and thoughtful addition to the Frankston community.
The designer and creator, Dace Kidd, is a successful mural artist from Tyler, by way of her hometown of Riga, Latvia. Her artwork has graced buildings, windows and many other structures all over east Texas, including a recently finished mural at the Liberty Hall Theater in Tyler in support of the Ukraine.
Frankston’s Economic Development Corporation is managed by a seven-member board committed to projects and promotions to further growth for the town and its citizenry. Their primary mission is to maintain and expand the tax base of the city of Frankston, to increase the number of jobs available to the citizens of Frankston, and to be instrumental in making Frankston a progressive community.
While recreating “Chopsticks” on the crosswalk may be a bit of a strenuous aerobic workout, there is no mistaking the fact that the beautiful artwork brings an element of culture and community pride to downtown Frankston.
For more information about Frankston’s Economic Development Board, contact city hall at 903-876-2241.
To learn more about Mural artist Dace Kidd, visit www.facebook.com/muralartisttx.
