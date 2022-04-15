The Frankston Economic Development Corporation has issued an invitation for residents and visitors to attend its annual Art Walk On The Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
“The Art Walk is free to the public and everyone is welcome to come enjoy the hometown atmosphere and local talent,” said Gigi Selman, EDC board member and promoter of the event.
According to Selman, the Art Walk was originally planned to highlight the amazing artistic talent in Frankston and the surrounding area, in addition, the event would call attention to the city park and the businesses around it.
“The first Art Walk, in 2018, was very successful and many of the artists from years past will be returning,” Selman said. “In the beginning, the artists were able to be set up in the many empty buildings on the Frankston downtown square. We wanted people to see the possibilities of bringing businesses to our downtown square. It has worked so well that we now have businesses in almost every building in the downtown area, so we think our efforts have been well rewarded.”
The 2022 Art Walk will include artists, photographers and craftsmen. There will be a diverse display of artistic work, including everything from oil painting and drawing to sculpting and quilts.
One of the more unusual artists is Marla Garber, who paints and makes astounding articles out of gourds.
Willy Bull will be returning with his selection of handmade knives.
Staci Saunders and Heather Burris will display their colorful, inspiring paintings.
There will be several newcomers this year as well.
Tami Sorenson will be there showing off her beautiful mosaic creations and Furniture Artist Sue Mikesell takes plain furniture items and turns them into interesting pieces.
As always, Tommy Davis will have his business open to show off his handmade cedar creations, such as swings, tables and chairs.
“The list goes on and on,” Selman said. “The amazing talent gathered for this small-town Art Walk will surprise and entertain you.”
Selman said the family of the late Susan Burks Beard, who is beloved in the community, will have her studio open to show her art and to honor her memory.
“It would be impossible to have our Art Walk without including her talent,” Selman said.
This year, some of the participating artists will set up outdoors on the sidewalks and in the city park area and some will be hosted by businesses on the square. Businesses and building owners participating in this event include The Bank-quet Room, Atwood Hats, Tommy’s Woodworks, Illusions WaxWorks, Burnt Bunz, The Bronze Cactus, Krajca Electric, Wash + Cleaners, Silvermoon Tack and Gifts, The Frankston Lodge and Paul and Linda Streck.
“Their participation is very much appreciated, as their involvement in this effort helps to boost our precious downtown area,” Selman said. “The Art Walk will allow the public to not only enjoy the art exhibits, but to see all the places that hold our little town together.”
There will be live music throughout the day to entertain visitors. Food will be available during the event with at least two food trucks.
Visitors and residents can also explore a new addition to the town square, the Frankston Farmer’s Market. Organized by Safire Norris, Selman said it promises to have a wide variety of selections.
“We also have a beautiful park, a wonderful library, an interesting museum and a terrific playground area as well as the attractions offered by artists and others during the event,” Selman said.
The Frankston Library and Museum will be open to the public, and hosting its usual book sale. Nearby is the scenic park area with its popular Little Bit Playground.
In addition to our Art Walk artist displays, The Maydelle Country Winery will be set up on the square for a special wine tasting treat.
Clint Selman will be having his beer tasting again this year, which will be set up in the Bank-quet Room.
The Windmill Café and Milano’s Pizza will be open on the square, and ready to serve the public with their menu favorites. The unique Bank-quet Room will be offering a buffet.
Enjoy some shopping on the square now, such as Atwood Hats, The Bronze Cactus, Burnt Bunz, Silvermoon Tack and Gifts and Illusion WaxWorks.
Organizers hope those coming to observe the talented artists will enjoy the experience and appreciate the work that has gone into planning this event for the fourth year.
