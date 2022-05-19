Frankston Economic Development Board hosts a Beat the Heat Music Fest, a free outdoor concert, June 4 at the Frankston City Park on the downtown square. The board’s intent is to draw people to the concert so they can see new businesses and improvements in the town’s central business district.
The concert features music by two local bands. The 2nd Childhood band, who plays oldies and classic rock hits, will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 Miles to Mixon, who offers classic country and today’s country hits, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Both bands are from East Texas and play frequently in venues around the region.
The bands will play from a stage set up between the Depot Library and the Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum. The board plans to close Railroad Street, which runs along the south side of the park, by blocking it off to provide an area for a street dance.
New businesses that have opened in Frankston’s central business district in the past few months include a women’s clothing boutique called the Bronze Cactus and a tanning salon and boutique called Burnt Bunz.
Half a dozen other businesses also opened around the downtown square in the past two years, including In the Cut Barber Shop, Illusions Candles, a special event room called the Bank-Quet Room, Silvermoon Tack and Saddle Shop and Windmill Cafè on the Square.
Recent upgrades to the downtown area include picnic tables, benches and a sprinkler system in the park and new sidewalks with rails and handicap accessible ramps along Main and Commerce streets. The Frankston EDB also made improvements to the playground at Frankston City Park last year, including handicap accessible play equipment and new sails to shade the playground.
Board member Monica Atwood said the June music fest welcomes everyone.
“We encourage everyone to bring their families; it’s a full family event,” Atwood said. “We’d love for people in the surrounding communities to see what we’ve got going on in Frankston so they’ll come see us again.”
The Frankston EDB hopes to hold a concert annually. They almost succeeded last year but canceled it due to rain in the forecast.
Atwood recommends that visitors bring lawn chairs to sit in. People can also bring their own snacks or purchase food from local restaurants or vendors. The three food trucks at the event include the Crawfish Out Back Seafood Shack, Unk’s BBQ and HTeaO flavored ice teas.
