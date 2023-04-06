Frankston Farmers Market is set for its official Opening Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, located at 2770 US-175.
Safire Norris began coordinating the Farmers Market last year, and with a few rule changes and a lot of effort to reach out to vendors, she has seen a lot of growth for the event and is excited for what the coming season holds.
“I'm trying really hard to make the Frankston Farmers Market a permanent part of Frankston and the surrounding communities,” Norris said. “I've been so lucky to have so many returning businesses and many newcomers working just as hard. It looks like we are going to have a great year.”
The list of vendors for the Farmers Market opening day include:
• La Sonorense Birria Food Truck will be there with all things Birria.
• Ice Box Italian Ice will have fresh Italian Ice and hot cocoa.
• Safire's Rose - Cottage Bakery will have cupcakes, cake rolls and cakeballs.
• Jump Family Farm will be on hand with pastured chicken, farm raised quail, preserved veggies, jams, fresh produce, eggs, heirloom seedlings and fresh sourdough.
• Jammin Jill's will offer assorted Bundt cakes and bundtini cakes, pies & cobblers.
• Jojo B Grows will have basil, spring flowers, and starter plants.
• Cupcake's Curiosities will be there with crochet plushies galore! We will have bees, frogs, octopi, fruits and many more plus a special theme for the week - bunnies. We will also have 100% cotton washcloths, coffee cozies, and dish scrubbies.
• BMK will have beautiful custom epoxy tumblers and handmade clay jewelry.
• Sue Bzzz, plants and garden decor will be on hand with flowering plants, an assortment of herbs, lettuce and other veggie plants and succulents. Strawberries and flowering hanging baskets will be available as well as some garden decor.
• Faulkner’s Heat N Sweet will offer relish, extracts, jellies and jams, spiced nuts and assorted cakes. They will also take special orders for pecan, coconut and chocolate cream pies.
• East Texas Honey will be there with honey, honey sticks, beeswax candles, lip balm, lotion bars, plus a few new surprises.
• Cooper's Creations will be ready for opening day with Easter themed Cakes and Cupcakes. They will also feature Chocolate Chip Macaroons, Toffee Glazed Pecans and lots of other goodies.
• Tasty Traditions will be there with various sourdough products.
• T&J Quality Produce will be on hand with local green top onions, fresh canned goods and much more.
• Petrified Palm Woodshop, LLC Will have various wood decor items including Easter items.
• Ambers Aromatherapy will be there with soaps, scrubs and new bath products.
• Smith's Sweet Stuff LLC will offer toffee, millionaires, hand crafted bonbons, fudge, elevated Rice Krispie treats and tea cakes.
• What's Growing On will be there with hot sauce, salsa, romaine lettuce, spinach, Cherokee lettuce, buttercrunch lettuce, collard greens, and more.
Following this event Frankston Farmers Market vendors will set up every Saturday for the remainder of the year.
“We already have over 30 vendors fully signed up for 2023,” Norris said. “We try to keep everyone updated on the Frankston Farmers Market page and the Frankston Farmers Market Community group, which are both on Facebook.”
To sign up as a vendor at the Frankston Farmers Market email Safire Norris at safirernorris@yahoo.com.
