Hot summer temperatures have arrived and the Farmers Market is ready to return to its spot between the Frankston Depot Library and Frankston Square Park starting Saturday, June 3.
Event coordinator Safire Norris explained the recent shift to Frankston's Tractor Supply lot on U.S. 175 and the return to downtown.
"Frankston Farmers Market dedicated the last few months to help promote the opening of Frankston's new Tractor Supply," Norris said. "It seemed like a natural fit for both Tractor Supply and for FFM. We have really enjoyed the experience and greatly appreciate TSC Manager Don and his staff for inviting us to set up and build both of our clientele."
Frankston's Farmers Market continues to grow and thrive. Vendors scheduled for this weekend include:
•Safire's Rose - Cottage Bakery will have a variety of Gooey Bars,
•Taylor J6 Ranch will be selling beef and pork,
•Ashton Arts will be on hand with wood signs, crocheted items, keychains, bookmarks and more,
•Post Oak Pastures will offer delicious rib steaks, half briskets, stew beef, flank and skirt steak, roasts, ground beef, summer sausage and jerky,
•What's Growing On will bring salsa, onions, tea and honey,
•Flora & Nicole's will be under the purple tent with their best selling favorites, including plushies of every size, beautiful handmade earrings, bookmarks and much more,
•Smith's Sweet Stuff LLC will be in the shadiest spot they can find with a cooler full of their famous toffee, millionaires & bon bon variety packs,
•Abby’s Cakes, Cupcakes, & More will bring chocolate chip cookies, white chocolate oatmeal cookies, lemon cookies and other flavors,
•And Sweet-N-Spicy will be there with their signature granola and spicy salts.
"We look forward to seeing everyone every from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday," Norris said. "Our season ends Dec. 16 and we take applications year round."
For more information or to request an application email SafireRnorris@yahoo.com.
