Thanks to a lot of planning and hard work, the Frankston Farmers Market reached new heights of success in 2022 and they will close out the year with two separate events Saturday.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Farmers Market vendors will set up shop at Tractor Supply located at 2770 US-175 in Frankston. They will move their wares to the downtown square and join the festivities at Frankston’s Christmas in the Park from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Safire Norris began coordinating the Farmers Market last year, and with a few rule changes and a lot of effort to reach out to vendors, she has been able to see a lot of growth for the weekly event.
“I'm amazed that this time last year I was promoting that we would have a 2022 Frankston Farmers Market, hoping that the community would respond favorably,” Norris said. “Now here we are promoting the last two markets of 2022!”
The list of vendors for the Holiday Farmers Market is evidence of the growth of the event. They include:
• Six Quart Bakery & Gifts will be at both events, featuring holiday goodies and treats.
• Monica's Cocina Food Truck will be at both locations.
• Rachel Menjivar with Don't Craft on me is attending both events with custom made wreaths, table toppers, and jewelry.
• Kim Sullivan Felt with La Ti Da Handmade Creations will attend both events with t-shirts, jewelry and unique handmade gifts.
• Post Oak Pastures will be at both locations with local fresh beef.
• Safire's Rose Cottage Bakery will be at both events with breads, Coco Bombs and more.
• Kenneth Fergerson will be attending both events with his custom wood work.
• Kenny Thompson and Chunky Monkey Custom Catering will be on hand.
• Red Daisy Design Company will be at both locations with candles, tea towels, bowl cozies and more.
• What's Growing On will be at both events with Salsas, Hot Sauces, Soaps and more.
• Jill Saunders will be at both locations with homemade rum cakes, pecan pie cakes, fresh apple cakes, pecan pies and more.
• Ambers Aromatherapy will be there for both events with essential oils, massage oils, soaps and more.
• BMK Tumblers & Tees will be at the Saturday evening event on the square with a great selection of new tumblers, car coasters, can koozies and pre-order shirts.
• Jump Family Farm will be attending both am and pm markets, bringing pastured chicken, farm raised quail, fresh produce, jams and preserves.
“We cannot thank everyone enough,” Norris said. We want to thank every vendor, every person who liked, shared, commented or otherwise promoted us this year and we want to thank every person who visited us this year. We are already looking forward to Opening Day of 2023!”
To sign up as a vendor at the Frankston Farmers Market email Safire Norris at safirernorris@yahoo.com.
You can also follow the Frankston Farmers Market on Facebook.
